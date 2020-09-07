Laxmmi Bomb Release Details: Will The Film Release On An OTT Platform?

Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of superhit Tamil film, Kanchana which was directed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the release of the film had been getting delayed due to the pandemic. However, there have been ongoing rumours about the OTT release of the film, which have now been addressed and clarified.

Will Laxmmi Bomb release on OTT platform?

HT reported that Laxmmi Bomb shall be getting direct to OTT platform release and has claimed that all the speculations around the film’s release are baseless. Earlier there were rumours that the filmmakers have decided to hold the film and release it in theatres when they reopen. However, those rumours have been done away with.

It has been revealed by the media portal that a source close to the filmmakers has clarified that the film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar directly. The portal reported that when the filmmakers decided to release the film directly on OTT, they never turned back. Adding further, the portal reported that the OTT platform is absolutely going ahead with their plan to release Laxmmi bomb.

When will the film release?

There had been reports that the film shall release on Akshay Kumar’s birthday, that is on September 9th. However, HT has reported that that was never the plan of the filmmakers. Reportedly, the final date for the film has not been decided yet, but the film will release in November this year.

Details about 'Laxmmi Bomb'

The Hindi remake of Kanchana is being made in Bollywood and stars Akshay Kumar. The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar in November.

Kiara Advani on the work front

Kiara Advani was recently seen in a cameo role in Netflix original web series, Masaba Masaba. The actor will be seen next in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Tabu. Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, she will feature in Indoo Ki Jawani where she will share the screen with Aditya Seal and also in Shershaah, in which she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra.

Akshay Kumar's other upcoming movies

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will now gear up for Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial, Sooryavanshi. He also has Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming flick, Prithviraj in the pipeline. The actor has been also roped in for Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Durgavati, and many more films.

Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

