PUBG's Indian Alternative 'FAU-G' Announcement Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'we Are Waiting'

With the popular PUBG Mobile being taken down from the official Google Play Store and banned in India in the wake of fresh provocation from China in Ladakh, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is going to launch a Multiplayer Action Game - FAU: G soon. Akshay Kumar is going to launch a Multiplayer Action Game - FAU: G soon. Netizens on Twitter welcomed the initiative by the actor and appreciated his efforts to come up with a replacement for the earlier banned game PUBG.

Netizens hails Akshay Kumar's multiplayer game 'FAU: G'

As soon as the actor announced the news on social media, scores of his fans and followers started trending the game with #FAUG on the micro-blogging website. One of the users expressed his happiness over the move by the actor and also requested the gaming company to make the game a big-time experience. Another user thanked Akshay Kumar for the game and wrote that this is the best way to make the country Atma Nirbhar. A third user on Twitter extended his support to the game with the hashtag #vocalforlocal and expressed his eagerness of playing the game on the screen. Another user echoed similar sentiments on the micro-blogging site and shared a hilarious meme trying to depict the emotions of every disheartened PUBG player who was happy to hear about the new game FAUG.

Read: After PUBG Ban, Akshay Kumar Announces 'FAU:G' Game Dedicated To 'sacrifices Of Soldiers'

Read: Akshay Kumar Knows The Answer To Viral Question 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'

@nCore_games please make it big

Doesn't matter if it will be 1.5gb-2gb game just make it best .#FAUG pic.twitter.com/vq36TVOpKX — chavanp 😎🕶️🤏 (@chavanp6) September 4, 2020

Going atmanirbhar! An Indian gaming company under the mentorship of @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar is all set to develop a multiplayer action game named #FAUG. pic.twitter.com/686BZBY6jY pic.twitter.com/TrKAPUtC0f — Aditya Raj Singh Parihar (@AdityaR50393965) September 4, 2020

Akshay kumar announcing new game called #FAUG

Gamers : pic.twitter.com/9cV9qWz0bW — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) September 4, 2020

Akshay Kumar shared the poster of the game on Instagram and informed that 20% of the net proceeds of the game will be donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust ‘ that gives homage and support to India’s Bravehearts. Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, “Fearless and United: Guards (FAU: G)”

The actor issued a press statement and spoke about the importance of gaming especially for youngsters. Elucidating further, he said, “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU: G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this, each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar ”

According to the statement, the game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The poster of the game ‘FAU-G’, showcased India army personnel completely armed, walking down the deep jungle while tracing their target in place. While captioning the post, Akshay Kumar expressed his happiness of presenting a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. The actor further wrote that besides a complete dose of entertainment, the players will also learn about the sacrifices of the soldiers. Bharat Ke Veer Trust is conceptualized by Akshay Kumar and implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to support the families of India’s Armed Forces Martyrs.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Vishal Gondal, Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher, said in the statement that, “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs,”

Read: Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' Is Not Releasing On September 9; Here's Why

Read: Check Out Akshay Kumar's Dapper Look From The 'Bell Bottom' Sets In Scotland; See Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.