'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani' Release Updates: Shooting Details Of Mega Bollywood Films

Several Indian television shows and films have resumed their shoots as the country has entered into an unlocking phase. The makers and star cast of the films have also been updating fans and viewers about their shooting and release updates. Fans, on the other, are very excited and cannot wait for the theatres to reopen as then they will be able to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. Talking about that, here’s a look at the shooting & release updates about some major Bollywood films.

Laxmmi bomb

After treating fans with news of the much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb on the OTT channels, the filmmakers finally announced the release date. Actor Akshay Kumar posted a small video on Twitter while announcing the exciting news. In the post, Akshay wrote that this year during Diwali apart from “Laxmmi” there will be a “bomb.” He further wrote that the film will release on November 9th on Disney Plus Hotstar. Take a look at the post below.

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Indoo Ki Jawaani

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo ki Jawani is scheduled to be released in theatres during the COVID pandemic. It's going to be the first Hindi movie to be shown in theatres. The source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that since the theatres will be re-opened in the country by October, the producers of Indoo Ki Jawani will be looking to take advantage of this situation. The source also revealed that although the competition will be intense as soon as it returns, Indoo ki Jawani will be one of the first films or even the first to be released in theatres. It is believed that there will be a positive response from the audience while they were waiting to watch movies at the theatres.

Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar had shared on his social media handle and revealed that the shooting of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom has resumed its shooting. The film’s shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Vaibhav Choudhary. Check out the posts by Akshay Kumar revealing that the film’s shooting has resumed:

Prithviraj

Recently, a crew member of the upcoming film, Prithviraj, told Bollywood Hungama that all the arrangements had been set up to take the film back on floors in October. The crew member also said that Akshay Kumar and co-star Sonu Sood will be part of the film's shooting schedule post-COVID. It was also said that the movie has a big battle scene that was to be shot on a large scale, which will now have to be modified due to the current situation of the pandemic. It has been said that the scene earlier involved hundreds of junior artistes and now it will be shot purely on computer graphics.

Bhuj

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. The film will soon be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. The movie is based on a true story and is touted to be a war flick. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film unveiled the first look poster of the movie.

