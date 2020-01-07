Akshay Kumar Lands In Trouble For 'defaming' Chhatrapati Shivaji In Ad, Complaint Filed

Akshay Kumar has landed in a controversy as a police complaint was filed against him for allegedly defaming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an advertisement. The actor had featured in a washing powder advertisement, where he plays the role of a king. The complaint alleged that the Khiladi had defamed the Maratha king and his army for showing them washing clothes in the ad.

A police complaint has been filed against Akshay Kumar at the Worli police station in Mumbai on Monday. The complainant- named Suryakant Jaggannath Jadhav- in the complaint stated the people of Maharashtra were deeply hurt with the advertisement. The complainant urged the police to take action against the company and the actor for 'maligning' Maharashtrian culture, condemning the act, while handing a CD with the video.

Akshay Kumar, in the advertisement, is seen as a king and arrives with his army in a palace. He says, ‘Maharaj aur uski sena dushman ko dhona jaanti hai, aur apne kapde bhi. (The king knew to beat up the enemies and also wash their clothes). As a woman points out their dirty clothes, they are then seen washing the clothes with the product.

Playing another king

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar is set to play a king again, the 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan in the movie Prithviraj. The movie is set to be the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The movie, to be directed by Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, is gearing up for release on Diwali this year.

