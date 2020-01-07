Rohit Shetty Gets Nostalgic About His Stint As A Body Double For Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty has given fans many blockbuster action films but not many of his fans would be aware that Rohit himself has performed action sequences in movies. Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty talked about his experience as a stunt double in the early years of his career. He also said that it helped him a lot on his journey as a filmmaker.

Rohit revealed that he was a stunt double and aced many car stunts and also said that there is a lot of hard work that has gone behind in making him who he is today. Rohit has also been a stunt artist and he thinks that all the madness and hard work that he put in has helped him. He even said that today he does the action in his movies all by himself, he does not call a technician from aboard or any other such thing as he has his team working with him now.

Rohit Shetty further went on to reveal that he was a stunt double for actor Akshay Kumar in a film. This happened in the movie, Suhaag, where he was an assistant director. During that time, actors when actor did multiple movies, there were times when Akshay would be unavailable. So some action part was there which Rohit Shetty used to do double for. And also when Akshay is not available, Rohit showed these clippings of his action sequences to his ADs leaving them shocked.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently directing a film which stars Akshay Kumar in it. The film is titled as Sooryavanshi which an action film. Also, when asked about Sooryavanshi, Rohit jokingly revealed that it is Akshay Kumar who tends to forget his name more often than anyone else. They are currently shooting the last schedule in Hyderabad. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and is expected to release on March 27, 2020.

