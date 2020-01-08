Akshay Kumar Loves To Step Away From His Action Star Image In Movies, Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar is considered to be one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The Padman actor has been delivering back-to-back successful films at the box office. Even though Akshay Kumar has been delivering these successful films, he has been experimenting with his roles for a very long period of time. Take a look at some of Akshay Kumar’s most experimental roles.

Akshay Kumar’s most experimental roles

1. Namastey London

Namastey London is considered to be one Akshay Kumar’s best works till date. Akshay Kumar successfully showed different shades of his character Arjun in the film. The film was a commercial success and was also loved by his fans. For Namastey London, Akshay Kumar stepped away from his action star persona and brought out a softer side with his character Arjun.

Also read | Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And Other Actors Who Perform Their Own Stunts

2. Patiala House

Patiala House is also one of Akshay Kumar’s experimental roles. The film was a box-office failure but Akshay’s fans loved him in this film. Akshay Kumar successfully portrayed the role of an ex-cricketer trying to make a comeback in the game even though his father is against his decision. Akshay Kumar once again stepped away from action hero avatar for this, and his fans say did justice to this role in Patiala House.

3. OMG – Oh My God!

OMG –Oh My God! saw Akshay Kumar in a different light. He did not play the lead role in this film but rather played a supporting role. He stepped up as literally God himself and gave a stellar performance. Even though Paresh Rawal played the lead in this film, Akshay Kumar’s character as Lord Krishna was also a contributor to the film’s storyline.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Lands In Trouble For 'defaming' Chhatrapati Shivaji In Ad, Complaint Filed

4. Brothers

Brothers was a film that failed despite having a stellar star cast. Even though the film had a star cast of seasoned actors, Akshay Kumar outshined everybody. He was successful in portraying the role of a troubled father and a boxer trying to fight his brother in the boxing ring.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Best Action Sequences That Gives A Glimpse Of His 'Khiladi' Style

Also read | Akshay Kumar Spills The Beans On Raghava Lawrence's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Controversy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.