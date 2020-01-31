Leonardo DiCaprio's Films That Were Critically Acclaimed But Failed To Score Well At BO

Leonardo DiCaprio rose to stardom in his teens back in the 1990s. He made it permanent to the Hollywood A-listers with his blockbuster film Titanic. He was seen alongside Kate Winslet in the film. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in more mature films like Inception, Blood Diamond, Shutter Island but sometimes audiences feel like that he is playing a dress-up.

These Quotes From 'The Great Gatsby' Will Make Your Day

Leonardo DiCaprio's critically acclaimed films that failed at the box-office

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

In this 1993 release, Leonardo plays Gilbert Grape’s developmentally disabled younger brother Arnie. Gilbert Grape was played by Johnny Depp. The film is based on Peter Hedges’ novel and is an offbeat mix of typically quirky elements. Leonardo DiCaprio was applauded for his performance as Arnie in his first Oscar-nominated role. Though this film had one of the best performances by the actor, the film couldn’t do that well at the box office collection.

Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Adorable Nickname For 'Once Upon A Time' Co-star Brad Pitt

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby released in 2013 and was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel of the same name. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the Jay Gatsby. The film had a great visual appeal and Leonardo was praised for his portrayal of Jay Gatsby. The movie was critically acclaimed but failed to make a strong impact at the box office.

The Aviator

Leo teamed up with director Martin Scorsese once again in The Aviator. Leonardo played engineer, industrialist, philanthropist, and aviator Howard Hughes in a big old-school Hollywood biopic. DiCaprio handled Hughes’ troubling obsessive-compulsive disorder with ease but still, it wasn’t enough as the film did not make that profit at the box office.

Brad Pitt Says That Leonardo DiCaprio Calls Him By THIS Nickname Off Screen

Revolutionary Road

Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet in this romantic drama. The film is an adaption of Richard Yates’ classic novel about suburban despair and thwarted dreams, American style. DiCaprio played the character of a man caught in a downward spiral of disillusionment with great effort and was praised for the portrayal. However, the dynamic on-screen couple could not work their magic at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.