Jack Nicholson's Best Co-stars in Thrillers Include Leonardo DiCaprio & Others

Hollywood superstar John Joseph Nicholson, well known as Jack Nicholson has been a filmmaker and an actor for over 60 years now. In his wide-spanning career, he has done several lead roles as well as supporting roles. He also has been seen in anti-hero and villainous roles in a wide array of films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Shining. He was nominated for an Oscar award for about twelve times and has won the award thrice. Over the years he has worked with several big-time stars in thriller films. Here is the list of the best co-stars Jack Nicolson has worked with so far.

Read Also | Jack Nicholson And Tim Burton Had Creative Differences Over Joker's Look In 'Batman'

Jack Nicholson's co-stars in thriller films

Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio

Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio were seen together in the 2006 thriller film The Departed. This film was loved by fans for its great story and great suspense. In this film, Leonardo is seen in the role of a police officer who works in Jack's Irish mob as a spy for the force. In the film, both the actors share a lot of scenes and have delivered some memorable scenes that are remembered by fans. Take a look at a clip from the film here.

Read Also | Jack Nicholson's Best Movies From 'The Shining' To 'Batman' That You Must Binge Watch

Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise

Jack Nicholson and Tome Cruise were seen together in the film A Few Good Men. This film is legal drama in which Jack Nicholson is seen in the role of a Colonel who is a part of a hearing for US marines who are charged with murdering a fellow soldier at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. After all the hearing goes on the suspicion movies towards the colonel. Tom Cruise is seen in the role of a lieutenant who is been questioned. This film is loved by the fans and is one of the best films the duo has done.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar's Character In 'Aflatoon' Was Inspired By Jack Nicholson? Know More Facts

Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon

Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon are seen together in the thriller film The Departed. In this film, Jack who plays the role of an Irish mob boss comes face to face with Matt Damon who is a mob guy who is part of Jack's mob. This film is loved by fans as both the actors have given their best performance. Matt Damon is known for memorable performances in action thrillers like The Bourne Series, the Ocean's series, Interstellar and several others.

Read Also | Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'serious' About Camila Morrone & 'loves' Spending Time With Her?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.