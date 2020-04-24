Leonardo DiCaprio Looks Suave And Handsome In These Dapper Suits; See Pics

If you are ever looking for an inspiration to style a suit and carry it off with elegance, the right person to look up to is Hollywood star, Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor knows how to look dapper in a basic black and white suit as well as a tuxedo. He is seen wearing a suit in most of his Hollywood movies as well as on the red carpet. Take a look at how Leonardo DiCaprio carries off his look in a format suit and take cues from it.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dapper looks in formal suits

According to Leonardo DiCaprio, the only way to pull of a look is to go for a neat hairstyle and select the right shoe. In most of Leonardo DiCaprio's photos, the actor is seen donning a neat hairstyle which makes him look sharper. He also makes sure the shoe he chooses for his outfit shines bright and makes him look more elegant.

Professionally, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He was seen as a TV star Rick Dalton and fans were delighted to see him in a different avatar and outfits. The film also starred Brad Pitt and Margott Robbie in the lead roles along with Leonardo DiCaprio.

