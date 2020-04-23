Chrissy Teigen And Husband John Legend Are A Perfect Zodiac Match

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the famous Hollywood couples. The duo met in 2006 during Legend's music video titled Stereo. Having a minor rough patch in between, they both tied the knot in 2013. The couple now has two children, Luna and Miles, and are one of the popular Hollywood couples in terms of celebrity status, social media following as well as compatibility. Check out how their zodiac signs make them compatible with each other. Both have starred in John Legend's music video All of Me, which he wrote for his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Sagittarius woman characteristics

Chrissy Teigen is a Sagittarius. A Sagittarius woman is known for her energetic, optimistic, and free-spirited vibes. All of these characteristics could be connected to Chrissy Teigen's nature as well. A Sagittarian woman does not like to be contained or bossed around. Their unfussy, magnetic, honest, easy-going and confident attitude makes anyone fall for them.

Capricorn man characteristics

John Legend's zodiac sign is Capricorn. Being a Capricorn man, John possesses the characteristics of being a motivated, ambitious, dependable, and committed person. A Capricorn man is considered to be a mature personality and of an assertive nature. His grounded ability makes him a great and stubborn leader.

Why Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are a perfect match?

Chrissy Teigen is Sagitarrius while John Legend is a Capricorn. The full of fire, spontaneous Sagittarius girl needs a calm, down to earth partner like John Legend. While the practical and hardworking Capricorn guy needs a chirpy partner to help him let loose and see at the right side of life from time to time like Chrissy Teigen.

