Leonardo DiCaprio's Best And Worst Films According To IMDb Ratings | Know More

Leonardo DiCaprio is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in the Hollywood industry. Leonardo DiCaprio's achievements include one Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. His film Titanic was the highest-grossing film of that time according to BO reports. Here are some of his best and worst movies that his fans cannot miss.

Here is a look at some of his best and worst films according to IMDb

Inception

The film is based on the thief who has stolen corporate secrets with the help of a dream-sharing technology. The thief is also given an inverse task of planting an idea in the mind of the CEO of the company. The film Inception received a fantastic response from the audience. The film released in 2010 has received a rating of 8.8 on IMDB. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Cobb.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The movie is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort. The film revolves around his rise to a wealthy stock-broker. The movie was highly appreciated by the audience. The Wolf of Wall Street is considered one of the most fantastic performances of Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie also features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The film has received a rating of 8.2 on IMDB.

The Man in the Iron Mask

The film released in the year 1998 and was based on the life of a cruel king Louis XIV of France The main twist of the movie is the revelation about the king. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich. The Man in the Iron Mask received a rating of 6.5 on IMDB. The film was not very well received by the fans.

J. Edgar

Released in 2011, the film revolves around the powerful head of the FBI when he looks back at his professional and personal life. The movie features Leonardo DiCaprio, Armie Hammer and Naomi Watts. J. Edgar also received a rating of 6.5 on IMDB.

