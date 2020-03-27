Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Thriller Films That Are Absolute Fan Favourites

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most revered actors in Hollywood. He has proved his mettle as an actor in films like The Revenant, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, among others. Among all the genres of films he has worked in, his thriller movies are most appreciated by the audience. Here is a list of some of the best thriller movies of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies

Inception

This masterpiece of a film by Christopher Nolan is still remembered by fans of the director and Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo was praised for his performance in this critically acclaimed blockbuster. The movie had a stellar cast of Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger and Michael Caine among others.

Shutter Island

The film is one of the mind-bending films by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film released in 2010 and is a neo-noir psychological thriller that is directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is still remembered by Leo’s fans for his stellar performance. The film is based on Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel of the same name. The film received positive reviews from critics and was also a box office success.

Blood Diamond

The political war thriller released in 2006. It was directed by Edward Zwick. The film is set during the Sierra Leone Civil War. The film was praised for Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou’s stunning performances.

The Departed

The movie is another masterpiece by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio. It was the remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs. The movie proved to be a huge box office hit. The movie was both critical and commercial success and won many awards and accolades. The movie also won four Oscars at the 79th academy awards.

Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is based on early life exploits of a former con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. The movie is based on a book of the same name. The con artist, reportedly cashed in $2.5 million while he impersonated being a pilot. The Steven Spielberg directorial starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist and Tom Hanks as an FBI agent in this cat mouse chase film.

The Aviator

Leo teamed up with director Martin Scorsese once again in The Aviator. In The Aviator, Leonardo DiCaprio played the character of an engineer, industrialist, philanthropist, and aviator Howard Hughes. The movie is a big old-school Hollywood biopic. DiCaprio handled Hughes’ troubling obsessive-compulsive disorder with ease which earned him much-deserved praise by fans and critics.

