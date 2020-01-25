Dark Hollywood Movies To Binge-watch This Weekend: Se7en, The Shining, And Oldboy

While on one side there exist movies like Princess Diaries and The Holiday, Hollywood also makes very dark movies which shake one up. These dark movies have gruesome plots like multiple murders, witchcraft, demons, ghosts and much more. Here is a list of some very dark Hollywood movies which only the lion-hearted can stomach:

Se7en

Se7en is one of the top dark Hollywood movies whose plot revolves around a serial killer who murders people according to the seven deadly sins. A pair of detectives, one new to the city and the other who is about to retire, is appointed to catch this man. Brad Pitt plays the character of the young detective Mills while Morgan Freeman plays his senior partner. Kevin Spacey plays the character of the killer, Doe. The ending of Se7en is particularly dark and gruesome, making it difficult for faint-hearted viewers to watch it.

The Shining

The plot of The Shining revolves around a man and his family who come to live in a haunted isolated hotel. However, the sinister presence inhabiting the building influences the man to commit violent activities while his psychic son sees things from both past and future. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, the movie stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, and Danny Llyod in important roles. The Shining is one of the dark Hollywood movies with very gruesome scenes like a woman bathing in a bathtub full of blood.

Oldboy

A man is kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years but he finally sees the light of the day. But his freedom comes with the catch that he must find his captor within five days. Directed by Park Chan-wook, the movie stars Yoo Ji-Tae and Kang Hye-Jeong in important roles. Oldboy is considered to be one of the dark Hollywood movies.

