John Abraham's 'Aetbaar' Was Almost Shelved? Read More Interesting Trivia About The Movie

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and currently enjoys a huge fan-base for his acting and fitness. He stepped into the Bollywood industry with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and hasn’t looked back since.

In 2004, John Abraham played the lead role in Vikram Bhatt’s Aetbaar. Along with John Abraham, the lead cast of the film also included Amitabh Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. The plot of the film revolves around a protective father, who starts digging deeper into the past of his daughter's possessive, unpredictable and violent boyfriend. Here are some lesser-known facts about Aetbaar. Read ahead to know more-

Lesser-known facts about Aetbaar

Originally Zayed Khan was approached to play the obsessive boyfriend's role, but because of his commitment to another movie, he declined the offer.

Amitabh Bachchan only committed to this project due to his personal association with the movie's former producer Sujit Kumar, who approached him for the role.

The movie was almost shelved whilst in production, due to Sujit Kumar falling in financial difficulties. However, it was reviewed once Cutting Edge Entertainment got involved with the project.

At the launch of the movie, Vikram Bhatt claimed he had written the story of the movie himself and was inspired by his relationship with his daughter whom he had been separated with because of his divorce.

The song Tum Agar Bas is inspired by the Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali khan's Qawaali, Tum Agar Younhi Nazrein.

John Abraham’s voice was dubbed in the film.

In a scene shot in-between the mountains, you can see the registration letter C-GEJC on a small yellow floatplane. This aircraft (Cessna A185F) is registered to Whistler Air, a Canadian company. This suggests that the mountain scenes were shot in British Columbia.

