Amitabh Bachchan Or Amitabh Shrivastava? Unknown Facts About The Megastar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular and respected actors in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan has been in the film industry for over three decades and has given the audience some of the most iconic movies till date. There are some interesting and unknown facts about this legendary actor that will leave you stunned. Read on to know some interesting lesser-known facts about the veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's real surname:

Amitabh Bachchan's fans know him Amitabh Bachchan, but Bachchan is not the real surname of the megastar. Amitabh's real surname is Shrivastava. But Amitabh and his family took his father's pen name Bachchan and since then they are known as Bachchans.

Amitabh Bachchan gave 12 flops back to back:

The superstar Amitabh started his career in Bollywood with Saat Hindustani. The actor acted in 12 movies that tanked at the box office back to back before his first blockbuster hit Zanjeer. If Zanjeer would have also tanked at the box office, Amitabh would have given up on his acting career in Hindi cinema, reportedly.

Amitabh Bachchan's double roles:

Amitabh Bachchan is the only star in the Indian film industry to have played the highest number of double roles in the movies. Amitabh even had a triple role in the movie Mahaan. The movie was directed by S. Ramanathan.

Amitabh Bachchan's wax statue and his black & white movies:

Amitabh was the first Asian actor to have his wax statue in the Madame Tussaud's wax museum in London. Amitabh Bachchan's Saat Hindustani is the only black and white movie starring him. This movie was also his debut movie in Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan's career as voice narrator:

Amitabh started his Bollywood career as a voice narrator. Amitabh worked as a voice narrator for Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome which released in 1969. He later also worked with director Satyajit Ray as voice narrator for his movie Shatranj ke Khiladi which released in 1977.

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

