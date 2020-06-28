Lessons That We Can Learn From Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Different Roles Portrayed On-screen

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors that India has ever received. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition internationally. Having been in the industry for two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played many characters. Here are lessons that one can learn from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s characters played. Read ahead-

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expressed Surprised On Raju Hirani's Success - Throwback

Lessons to be learned from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s characters

Hopeful and Dedicated

In 2015, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead character in Ketan Mehta’s Manjhi: The Mountain Man. The movie also cast Radhika Apte and Ashutosh Acharya as lead characters. Nawazuddin plays the character of Dashrath Manjhi in the movie who lives in a small village with his wife and son. When his pregnant wife fails to cross a big mountain and travel to the other side in order to get medical help, she dies. It is then when Manjhi decides that he will break the mountain one day so that nobody else has to suffer as he did. When he started hammering the mountain, people called him a lunatic but that only steeled his resolve further. After 22 years of back-breaking labour, Manjhi carved a path 360 feet long, 25 feet deep in places and 30 feet wide. It was only possible because Manjhi was dedicated to what he had decided and was hopeful that he will do it one day.

Source- YouTube

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man' Hilarious Memes

Helpful and a Good Human

In 2015, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the character of Chand Nawab in Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The movie cast Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Harshaali Malhotra as lead characters. The plot of the movie revolves around an Indian man who goes to Pakistan to drop a dumb girl back home. Nawazuddin’s character, Chand Nawab is a Pakistani reporter who when finds out the truth about the man, goes to a great extent to help them, instead of ratting them out. Chand Nawab documents their journey on video, but when his boss refuses to air it, thinking it's a useless story, he uploads the video on YouTube. While reviewing the footage, Munni (the kid) recognises her mother getting off a bus in the background. The trio goes to the bus station and finally identify Sultanpur as Munni's hometown. Chand Nawab was a very helpful man and a very good human being who kept all the religious differences aside in order to help the innocent girl and the brave man.

Source- YouTube

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Has A Great Comic Timing But Only Gets Serious Roles

Honest and True to his Work

In 2017, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the character of ACP Majmudar in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. The movie cast Shah Rukh Khan as the lead character of Raees. Raees is involved in illegal practices of import and export. When the ACP comes to know about these practices he makes sure to get Raees and decides to kill him, regardless of knowing that as a person Raees was a good man, only because killing Raees would be the right thing to do as an ACP. ACP Majmudar’s character is very honest and true to his work, even after taking other things into consideration.

Source- YouTube

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies By Debutant Directors That You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.