Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies By Debutant Directors That You Must Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at various International Films Festivals, such as the Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Having been in the industry for two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked with many debutant directors. Read ahead to know the movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that are directed by debutant directors.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies by debutant directors

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Back in 2003, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not a well-established actor, he played a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The movie cast Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster who sets out to fulfill his father's dream of becoming a doctor.

Also Read | 'Disheartening': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourns Death Of 'good Friend' Sushant Singh Rajput

Aaja Nachle (2007)

In 2007, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a cameo in Anil Mehta’s directorial debut, Aaja Nachle. The movie cast Madhuri Dixit, Darshan Jariwala, and Raghuvir Yadav as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Dia who returns to her home town because her dance teacher is dying. She returns to the town where she learned to live and dance and most importantly to save the endangered Ajanta theatre.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls His Struggling Days And How He Battled Depression; Read

Peepli Live (2010)

In 2010, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead character in Anushka Rizvi and Mahmood Farooqui’s directorial debut, Peepli Live. The movie also cast Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghuvir Yadav, and Shalini Vatsa as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an impoverished farmer's threat to end his life invites attention from politicians and media.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movie Songs That Showcase His Dancing Skill

The Lunchbox (2013)

In 2013, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared as the lead character in Ritesh Batra’s directorial debut, The Lunchbox. The movie also cast Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man named Saajan Fernandez who mistakenly receives another man's tiffin box and starts exchanging letters with the woman who thought the tiffin box was sent to her husband. The movie received widespread critical acclaim.

Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

In 2019, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the lead character in Debamitra Biswal’s directorial debut, Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Athiya Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around a 36-year-old jobless man Pushpender, trying to find a wife and Anita who's also looking for a husband. However, Anita wants to settle abroad after marriage.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movie Trailers With More Than 10 Million Views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.