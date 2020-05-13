Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Has A Great Comic Timing But Only Gets Serious Roles

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. Nawaz has appeared in independent films that gave him and the Indian Cinema recognition internationally. Most of his Independent films have received critical acclaim at International Films Festivals, such as the Academy Awards, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, Busan Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Athiya Shetty. During an interview, while promoting the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he has an old connection with comedy as a genre. Read ahead to know more-

Nawasuddin Siddiqui's old connection with comedy as a genre

During an interview with Puja Talwar for Good Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave the quirkiest responses to the most candid questions. In the interview, Nawazuddin said that he has been working in the industry for nearly eight years, as the years before that were full of struggles and nobody recognised him. However, the past decade has been good for him.

Nawazuddin said that back in the days, when he was a struggling actor, there have been many times when Nawazuddin would be signed for the show, but as soon as he would turn up for the shoot, he would be informed that he was replaced.

In the same interview, Nawazuddin revealed that he has done about a 100 comedy plays, back in the days in Delhi. He also said that his acting teacher begged him not to play a comedy role as he is going to Mumbai to start an acting career in Bollywood, but to try something new and serious, for a change. Nawaz said that he has good comic timing and a connection with comedy since childhood, but looking at his face, he is always offered roles that are serious.

