Liam Hemsworth: Check Out Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Arkansas' Actor

Liam Hemsworth climbed the ladder of popularity with his performance in the movie The Last Song opposite his now-ex-wife and pop singing sensation, Miley Cyrus. Liam Hemsworth recently made headlines for his controversial personal life post his marriage and much-discussed divorce. Liam, who will be next seen in a thriller series titled Most Dangerous Game, is one of the most-talked-about actors in Hollywood today.

Liam Hemsworth movie list is quite impressive. He has played some unconventional roles in his acting career so far. The dashing actor has worked in movies like Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc. Apart from Liam Hemsworth's hit movies and interesting love-life, there are certain facts about him we bet you didn't know about. So below we have listed some lesser-known facts about the Isn't It Romantic actor Liam Hemsworth-

5 Lesser-Known Facts about Liam Hemsworth

1. Luke convinced Liam to be an actor

Even though it is a very well-known fact that Liam Hemsworth is the younger brother of Thor fame Chris Hemsworth, but it was not Chris who suggested him to try his luck in the field of acting. It was his older brother Luke Hemsworth who convinced him to become an actor. Liam has two brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth, and both are actors.

2. Did odd jobs before turning to acting

Reportedly, Liam never had any intentions of becoming an actor. Before featuring in movies and TV series, Liam Hemsworth tried his luck in many professions. He worked in a bakery shop for some time. Then switched to working in a bowling alley. Post that Liam Hemsworth also worked a valet.

3. Could have played 'Thor'

Thor fans cannot imagine anyone else in Chris Hemsworth's shoes. But it a lesser-known fact that Liam Hemsworth's was also shortlisted to play the iconic Marvel character in the series. But he lost this role to his brother, as the makers felt he was too young at the time to portray the Asgardian.

4. Loves Surfing

Another fact about Liam Hemsworth is that he's a water baby and loves surfing. Born in Australia, Liam grew up around the sea. His love for surfing has played a prominent role in his younger days. So much so that till his teenage years he used to compete in a surfing competition. Liam is a fitness enthusiast and an athlete in real-life.

5. Animal Lover

One of the most riveting Liam Hemsworth's facts is that he is a pet-lover. The dashing actor has quite a few pets, including few bulls, pigs, and dogs. He treats his pets like his family and takes care of them irrespective of his hectic work schedules. Another fascinating fact about The Last Song actor is that Liam is highly fascinated with squirrels. Clearly, the actor is a true-animal lover.

