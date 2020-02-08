Liam Hemsworth's Obsession With Black And White Photos Is Evident From THESE Posts

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who is often in the news for his controversial personal life. Liam Hemsworth made headlines quite a few times lately, for his marriage and divorce with popstar Miley Cyrus. The Isn't It Romantic actor is rumoured to be dating Gabriella Brooks nowadays. Apart from his colourful love-life, Liam Hemsworth is known for stellar performances in films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc.

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Within a short span, the dapper actor has managed to carve a special niche for himself Hollywood. Liam Hemsworth is quite active on social media and has a massive fanbase of over 14.2 million followers on Instagram. We can't fail to notice Liam Hemsworth's obsession with black and white photos, that have flooded his social media page. Have a look:

Liam Hemsworth's obsession for Black and White Photos

Liam shared an adorable photo with his dog and it is too cute to handle

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Liam shared this photo with brother Chris Hemsworth on his birthday

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in happier times

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

When Liam Hemsworth got inked

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Liam Hemsworth with his siblings Chris and Luke Hemsworth

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

Liam and Miley Cyrus's picture from their wedding day

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

