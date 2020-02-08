The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Liam Hemsworth's Obsession With Black And White Photos Is Evident From THESE Posts

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth is obsessed with black and white images. Take a look at some of the posts he shared on Instagram.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
liam hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who is often in the news for his controversial personal life. Liam Hemsworth made headlines quite a few times lately, for his marriage and divorce with popstar Miley Cyrus. The Isn't It Romantic actor is rumoured to be dating Gabriella Brooks nowadays. Apart from his colourful love-life, Liam Hemsworth is known for stellar performances in films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Most Popular Movies That You Must Watch Right Away

Within a short span, the dapper actor has managed to carve a special niche for himself Hollywood. Liam Hemsworth is quite active on social media and has a massive fanbase of over 14.2 million followers on Instagram. We can't fail to notice Liam Hemsworth's obsession with black and white photos, that have flooded his social media page. Have a look:

Liam Hemsworth's obsession for Black and White Photos

Liam shared an adorable photo with his dog and it is too cute to handle 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth-Miley Cyrus' Long Battle Before Divorce; Know Details

Liam shared this photo with brother Chris Hemsworth on his birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

 

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in happier times

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Split With Liam Hemsworth Has Surprisingly Made NO Dent In Her NET WORTH

When Liam Hemsworth got inked

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

 

Liam Hemsworth with his siblings Chris and Luke Hemsworth

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth Teaches Fans How To Do The 'Flagman' Pose Like A Pro; See Pics

Liam and Miley Cyrus's picture from their wedding day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Image Credit: Liam Hemsworth Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRESIDENT KOVIND CASTS HIS VOTE
KEY SEATS AND NOTABLE CONTESTS
PM MODI ON DELHI ELECTIONS
BRIDEGROOM SPOTTED CASTING VOTE
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE