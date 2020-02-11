Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Web-series Trailer 'Most Dangerous Game' Looks Highly Promising

Liam Hemsworth recently made headlines for his controversial personal life. Post his marriage and divorce with pop star Miley Cyrus, Liam will be next seen in a thriller series titled Most Dangerous Game. This is not Liam Hemsworth's first web-series. Prior to Most Dangerous Game, Liam Hemsworth has featured in The Elephant, Marcus and Neighbours. His character in the TV series Neighbours was highly lauded by the audience.

Apart from the above-mentioned show, Liam Hemsworth is also known for stellar performances in films like The Last Song, The Hunger Games series, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, The Expendables 2, Love and Honor, etc. Liam's Most Dangerous Game is one of the most highly anticipated web-series of 2020.

Watch the trailer of 'Most Dangerous Game' here-

All you need to know about Liam Hemsworth's 'Most Dangerous Game'

The Teaser trailer of Most Dangerous Game released on February 07, 2020, on social media. Since the time of the trailer launched, it gardened a lot of appreciation for its unconventional story plot and marvellous cinematography. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Phil Abraham and written by Nick Santora of Prison Break fame, Most Dangerous Game is all set to give you an edge of the seat experience.

Storyplot, Release Date and Cast

Liam Hemsworth's web-series is an action thriller. The story of the MDG revolves around the life of a medically ill man played by Liam, who strives hard to live so that he can be with his pregnant wife and meet his unborn child. Unfortunately, the treatment he needs to get better is highly expensive and out of his reach. To his surprise, he gets an unusual offer to play a lethal 24-hours game, which could fetch him millions of dollars.

Liam Hemsworth's character takes up the challenge so that he can get treated for his brain-related illness. But to his dismay, the game is not as easy as he thought it would be. Furthermore, he struggles to keep up with the deadly game. Most Dangerous Game will release on April 06, 2020, and it will be streaming on Quibi, an OTT platform. Carolina Bartczak is playing the role of Liam Hemsworth's pregnant wife in the web-series.

