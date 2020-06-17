Liam Hemsworth Had A Hard Time Shooting For A Scene In 'The Dressmaker'; Read Trivia

Adapted from a novel with the same name The Dressmaker stars Liam Hemsworth, Kate Winslet and Judy Davis in the lead roles. The film explores the roots of revenge and creativity. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film went on to become the highest-grossing films of the year. Here are some interesting trivia about the film:

The Dressmaker movie trivia

In one scene, Liam Hemsworth strips off to get a measurement. While filming the scene, Kate Winslet and Judy Davis had a hard time keeping a straight face.

Tilly’s sewing machine in the film is a Singer 201K2. They were incredibly sturdy and very expensive, costing the equivalent of up to 6-month wage of a working woman. This sewing machine is still considered one of the best by professional dressmakers and tailors.

Actor Kate Winslet learned how to sew for her role in the film. She also assisted Margot Wilson in creating the costume for her character. Margot Wilson was exclusively hired for creating Kate Winslet’s outfits in the film.

The town Dungatar shown in The Dressmaker was built from scratch as no town in Victoria, Australia matched the production designer Roger Ford’s wish to achieve a Western town with Australian characters.

The production of The Dressmaker was pushed back by a year to accommodate Kate Winslet’s pregnancy.

Kate Winslet is seen wearing a red dress and a coat in The Dressmaker. The dress is made from silk fabric found around 25 years ago in Milan.

Around 300 mice were used for the scenes in a silo.

The shooting of the film was interrupted several times because wild emus interrupted the scenes.

Kate Winslet admitted that she enjoyed working with Liam Hemsworth in The Dressmaker. In one of her interviews, she said she never watched any of his films before and only knew that he was engaged to Miley Cyrus.

The Dressmaker was presented at the Toronto Film Festival which holds about 2,400 people and also received a standing ovation at the festival.

Sarah Snooks favourite costume from the film was the wedding dress that she got to wear.

Kate Winslet used the same dialogue coach for The Dressmaker, who helped her prepare the Australian accent for Holy Smoke. During the post-production of the film, she only had to re-record one scene.

