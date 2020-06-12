Liam Hemsworth With Miley Cyrus Or Liam With Jennifer Lawrence: Who Had Better Chemistry?

Liam Hemsworth is one of the much-talked-about and familiar faces in Hollywood. The Australian actor has worked with some of the most stunning young actors in showbiz. Be it Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lawrence, or Teresa Palmer, Liam has featured in movies with many beautiful co-stars.

However, his chemistry with two actors Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence is adored on a global level. So let's see with whom does the Isn't It Romantic actor has better on-screen chemistry with. Is it Miley or Jennifer; we will figure out based on some factual information. Have, a look-

Liam Hemsworth looks better with Miley Cyrus or Jennifer Lawrence

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

The now-divorced couple go way back. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first appeared together in (2010)The Last Song. The romantic-drama was a magnanimous hit at the box-office, and Miley-Liam's screen chemistry was the talk of the town. In fact, the endearing chemistry between the two was the backbone of the film.

The Last Song was helmed by filmmaker Julie Anne Robinson. It is a story of a rebellious teenage girl and her newfound love. The film is backed with some amazing soundtracks and brilliant screenplay.

This Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus movie earned a whopping 8.9 crores USD at the box-office window, whereas it was made on a mere budget of 2 crores USD. With 6/10 ratings on IMDb and 93% Google Users liking the film it is definitely is a must-watch teenage drama.

Post the movie, Liam and Miley were in an on-off relationship off-screen. The two lovebirds painted the town red with their PDA after they secretly tied the knot. However, sometime later both Liam and Miley Cyrus called it quits and are not on good terms now currently, as per reports.

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence

Rumours about Jennifer Lawrence and Liam dating each other have been doing the rounds ever since they first appeared in (2012) The Hunger Games. The adventure franchise is quite a popular one amongst the youth on an international level. As the name suggests, the Gary Ross movie is based on a survival game. Liam Hemsworth plays the character of Gale in The Hunger Game film series, whose undying love for Katniss is simply adorable.

The box-office collection of (2012) The Hunger Game original film was 69.44 crores USD and it was made at a budget of 7.8 crores USD. The flattering screen chemistry of Liam and Jennifer contributed to the film's commercial success on a major level.

With 7.2 IMDb ratings and 89% of Google users liking the film, this movie sure has an upper hand in comparison to Liam and Miley's The Last Song. Hence as per facts, it is evident that the critics and audiences both prefer Liam and Jennifer together on the silver screen.

