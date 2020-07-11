One Direction's Liam Payne Announces Virtual Concert; To Donate A Portion Of The Proceeds

One Direction’s band member Liam Payne recently announced that he will start performing for his fans virtually soon. The show will be called The LP Show and give its viewers a real and up-close experience of being in a live concert with the artist. The announcement was made on his Instagram account. Check out the post:

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, many fans are missing out on the experience of live concerts and seeing their favourite artists live. Because of this, many artists are now coming online to give their fans a taste of the experience. Liam Payne recently announced his new show that will go live on July 17. This will be the 'First Act' of the show. Fans can pay whatsoever they desire for the tickets and it starts from $10.

Here's what Liam wrote in the announcement: I’ve been working on something for a while now and I’m so excited to announce Act 1 of ‘The LP Show’, broadcasting in real time on Friday 17th July! It’s a new approach to a live-streamed show that’ll be up close and personal like you've never seen before, exclusively on (@) veeps. (@) spotify pre-sale goes out tomorrow and tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th July at 8pm BST. Tickets will be available on a 'pay what you want' basis, starting at $10 and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards hunger and poverty through a donation to (@)trusselltrust.

Fans excited to see Liam perform

Many more shows by the artist will also go live soon and fans will be able to see Liam perform virtually. Fans have responded quite positively and are looking forward to the show. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Liam Payne's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Liam Payne's Instagram

