'Light Chali Gayi', Says Salman Khan As He Shoots 'media Interview' At Panvel Farmhouse

Giving the audience a glimpse of his next special 'Tere Bina', Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez shot a 'media interview' at his Panvel farmhouse. The Kick stars have been at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, since the lockdown and they are utilizing their time productively.

The actors made the announcement in a conversation, with Fan actor Waluscha De Sousa turning an anchor, almost like a media interview. While the actors released the first part of the interview in the morning on Saturday, the second part is quite hilarious as they talk about 'Light chali gayi'.

Jacqueline in the interview points out how the natural light has disappeared and there is a moon and a star above. Salman then says, 'We don't have artificial lights to shoot this so however we are looking right now, we are like this."

The teaser of the song will be soon out on Salman’s YouTube channel. The 54-year-old also had shared a ‘film by Jacqueline Fernandez’ of her quarantine life a day before.

Meanwhile, the group of persons at the farmhouse recently donated essentials to the villagers in the surrounding areas. Be it transferring money to the daily wage workers of the film industry or organising a food truck to deliver essentials, the actor has been doing his bit despite being away from the city.

