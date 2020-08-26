Lisa Haydon Wakes Up At 6 Am For A Beach Outing With Son; Says It Was 'worth It'

Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon is quite active on social media and engages with her fans regularly. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her beach outing through her official handle. It features the actor rejoicing with her elder song Zack while posing for the pictures. Check out the photos that Lisa Haydon shared:

Lisa Haydon's beach outing photos

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon has been treating her fans and followers with her beach outings pictures these days. She posted a couple of photos of the same on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, through her official Instagram handle. The first one features the actor with her elder son Zack. The former has held him in her arms as the mother-son duo is smiling through the pictures.

Lisa Haydon has donned a green monotone bikini in a series of pictures from her Instagram post. The actor is having a gala time with her son at the seashore, and her hair looks drenched. In the second photo of the series, the actor is giving a candid pose for the capture. She has also sported swimming safety goggles while standing against a backdrop of rocks, beach and the blue sky.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Lisa Haydon revealed that she woke up early in the morning to enjoy the beach time with her son. The duo got up at 6 am to have all of the beach to themselves. Moreover, she expressed gratitude to Nicole for giving motivation and clicking the pictures for them. Lisa Haydon wrote, “It was worth it ... waking up at 6 am to have this beach all to ourselves thanks @nicspichi for the motivation ðŸ¥° and the photos ðŸ¤ª.” She also added a loved up and a quirky mad-face emoticon alongside her Instagram caption with the post. Check out her photos:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Fans' reactions

Within a few hours of posting, Lisa Haydon’s beach photos garnered more than 81,000 likes and more than 220 comments on the platform. While many of them applauded the way she maintained herself after having two kids, others dropped emoticons like heart-eyed, fire, and sparkle, among others. Check out the response from Lisa Haydon’s fans and followers on social media:

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.