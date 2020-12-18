Lisa Haydon Is Feeling 'pretty Serious About Holiday Hair' As She Shares A Throwback Clip

Lisa Haydon is a popular actor whose fun and sizzling posts delights all her fans. She recently shared a few glimpses from one of her throwback photoshoots and posted behind the scene clips along with her final look. Have a look at Lisa Haydon’s photos and videos and glance through how her fans liked her throwback glimpses.

Lisa Haydon’s throwback shoot

In the first clip, Lisa can be seen in a cool checkered coat with her wavy hair stealing away the show. She shared a boomerang clip in which she can be seen posing during the shoot with sheer elegance. In the next photo, she shared the final look of her from the shoot in which she completely melted the hearts of her fans with her smokey eyes and radiant skin.

She also added a BTS picture of herself in which one of her hairstylists was fixing her hair in between the shoot. Lisa Haydon also added a caption along with these glimpses and mentioned how she was feeling pretty serious about holiday hair after restocking her hair and care products from her local salon.

Fans couldn't keep calm and rushed to her post to adore Lisa Haydon’s photos and videos. Many of them praised her look and stated how gorgeous she looked while others dropped in loads of heart-eyed and hugs emojis in the comment area. See how the fans adored Lisa Haydon’s videos and photos of her throwback shoot.

Lisa Haydon’s videos

Lisa Haydon loves to surf as it is evident from some of her videos on Instagram and as her fans love such videos of her, she keeps posting it often. This is one of the latest Lisa Haydon’s videos in which she can be seen surfing in a stunning metallic gold coloured suit. Her spectacular moves in the sea waves left her fans speechless and all they could do was shower hearts on to her. In the caption, she mentioned how this sweet video was captured by her nephew when they went surfing that week. She also urged her fans to check out her nephew’s page to have a look at all kinds of cool pictures and videos.

