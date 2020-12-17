Saqib Saleem Shares A Throwback Pic From His Trip To Maldives, Says 'take Me Back'

Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor Saqib Saleem took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to share a throwback picture of the time when he was enjoying in the Maldives. In the picture, the actor can be seen having a peaceful time as he enjoys his morning breakfast in the middle of the water. Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the picture. As the post made its way online, fans went on to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Saqib Saleem shared a throwback picture of him having a fun time at Maldives. In the picture, the actor can be seen having his morning breakfast in an infinity pool. One can see a floating table along with a spread of delicious looking meals. Saqib can be seen pouring himself a cup of coffee and can be seen sporting a pair of quirky sunglasses. In the pic, one can also see the scenic location in the background.

Along with the picture, Saqib went on to pen a simple caption as he goes on to talk about the photo. He wrote, “Take me back please #maldives #finolhumaldives #throwback”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Saqib Saleem shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the picture and the serene location. While some went on to share many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “damn. This is too good”. While the other one wrote, “stunning”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, Saqib goes on to treat fans with several pictures making them go all gaga over it. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share another stunning post where he is seen looking all suave. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting an Indian attire that consists of a cream coloured kurta-pyjama and also opted for a floral waistcoat. The post went on to make rounds on the internet and fans could not stop gushing over it. Take a look.

