Lisa Haydon Loves Surfing And These Recent Instagram Stories Are Proof; Check Them Out

Queen fame Lisa Haydon, who is currently living in Hong Kong with husband Dino Lalvani and two sons Zack and Leo, wants to do as much surfing as she can before the summer gets over. The actor loves surfing and her recent Instagram stories show that she is making the most of her time by surfing. Take a look at her pictures and videos below:

Lisa Haydon is fond of surfing

Lisa Haydon recently shared a photo and two videos of herself surfing. Sharing the posts, she wrote, "Just realised need to be doing a lot more of this before summer is really gone". Sharing another video, the actor wrote: "Such stunning morning in nature make me think how genius is the creator of all this creation." Take a look at the screenshots of Lis Haydon's IG stories below:

Lisa Haydon's love for surfing is visible on her Instagram handle. A few weeks back, the actor posted a video of herself surfing in a gold-coloured swimsuit. Before that, she also shared a clip of herself falling down while surfing. Check out the posts here:

A peek into Lisa Haydon's Instagram

A few days back, Lisa Haydon shared an adorable picture as she goes around with her little boy Leo. The actor carries him in the carrier that matches her mask. For her outing, she wore a white summery dress as she held Leo in the baby carrier. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Love a good carrier ... Improves the quality of time spent running errands and getting other stuff done. This one is from @artipoppe Is no mask is the new naked? of course the to match #thenewnorm" (sic).

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in the year 2016. The couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. The duo again became proud parents of Leo in February this year.

On the work front

Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with 2010-released chick-flick Aisha. In the movie, she had a brief role as Aarti Menon. The actor was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the year 2016. Lisa Haydon had garnered critical acclaim for her role in Queen, which won her the Lions' Gold Award for Favourite Actress in Supporting Role. She also got nominated for IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for Queen.

