Lisa Haydon Wears Mask Matching Son Leo's Carrier; See Picture

Actor Lisa Haydon shared an adorable picture as she goes around running errands. The actress is with her little boy Leo as she carries him in the carrier that matches her mask. Read on to know more details about the story:

Lisa Haydon’s Instagram Post

Lisa wore a white summer-y dress as she held Leo in the baby carrier. The actress went on to say how she loves a good carrier and how it assists in spending quality time. Her caption said: ''Love a good carrier ... Improves the quality of time spent running errands and getting other stuff done. This one is from @artipoppe Is no mask is the new naked? of course, the ðŸ˜· to match ðŸ˜Ž.'' Lisa’s mask matched the print on her son’s carrier. Fans took to the comment section to express how adorable the pic looked. Actress Amy Jackson said 'FAVOURITE' in her comment on the photo.

Fans’ reactions to the post

More about Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon is quite active on her Instagram as she shares photos from her cosy home, her bakes and pictures with her two adorable boys. Haydon’s feed often sees pictures from times at the beach, conveying that she loves her time by the water. Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani tied the knot in 2016 and had their first-born Zack Lalvani in 2017. The actor announced the arrival of their second baby on August 17, 2019 through her Instagram. She shared a picture of Husband Dino, herself and Zack at the beach where her baby bump was visible and captioned it as – “Party of Four on the way.” They welcomed Baby Leo on February 15, 2020.

Haydon made her debut in the industry with the 2010 chick-flick Aisha where she had a brief role of Aarti Menon. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Lisa achieved great acclaim for her role in Queen and also won the Lions' Gold Award for Favourite Actress in Supporting Role and got nominated for IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for it.

