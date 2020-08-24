Lisa Haydon’s Aesthetic ‘beach Baby’ Post Makes Celebs Say 'wow'; See Pic

Lisa Haydon has time and again given ‘beach diva vides’ through her Instagram posts. Recently, the model/ actor shared an ‘aesthetic’ picture from the beach with her baby boy. The picture is another addition to her several ‘beach pictures' on Instagram.

Lisa Haydon’s day at the beach with baby Leo

In the picture, Lisa Haydon can be seen lounging by the waves, with her toddler son next to her. She is holding her younger son Leo in her arms, who is quite comfortable in his mother’s arms. Lisa Haydon is wearing a floral tie-around a one-piece bikini and the mod look is matching her son’s shorts. She is also donning a half-bun while she enjoys the warm sunlight at the beach. The model is rather enjoying her day at the beach.

Check out Lisa Haydon’s Instagram post shared earlier today

Lisa Haydon shared the picture on her Instagram account. She wrote, “My Beach Baby” as the caption for the beachy picture. Lisa Haydon loves to hang out at the beach as per many of her Instagram post’s, however, this is one of the rare instances where the actress was seen enjoying with her toddler son.

Lisa Haydon’s Instagram is proof of her several surfing adventures. She recently shared a video of herself enjoying and motor surfing and riding along some big waves. The supermodel also shared a bird’s eye view of her catching a surfing wave.

Check out the picture shared by Lisa Haydon on IG

Followers of Lisa Haydon's Instagram account react

Several verified Instagram users commented on her picture. One follower wrote, “This looks so fun! Lost your number, Lisa. Would be nice to catch up.” Nargis Fakhri, Dolly Singh were some of the few celebs who commented on the picture.

Here are some of the reactions of followers of Lisa Haydon's Instagram:

Snippet Credits: Lisa Haydon's Instagram account

Here are some more pictures and videos of Lisa Haydon making the most of her beach day outings

