Lisa Haydon Melts Twitterati's Heart With Zack & Leo's Brotherly Love In This Pic

Lisa Haydon surprised the internet by sharing an adorable picture of her sons Zack and Leo who she welcomed last month with her husband Dino Lalvani. This is the second time the Queen actress shared a picture with her bundle of joy. In the picture, Zack can be seen holding Leo while the duo rests in a basket. Twinning in similar outfits, Lisa Haydon captioned it perfectly: "Fitting right in." She accompanied her caption with the hashtag #brotherlylove.

Introducing her Instafam to Leo on social media on February 15, Lisa Haydon wrote: "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. Leo and Zack."

In August this year, sharing an adorable picture of herself, her husband Dino, and son Zack, Haydon had revealed that 'a party of four' is on its way. Lisa and Dino, who is the son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied in the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Lisa Haydon, who delivered her first child in May 2017, spoke about how it changed her perspective towards life. "I knew I wasn't going to have to choose one or the other. Sure, having a kid opened my eyes to a whole new world and way of living and one's priorities may change. But it's up to each individual and what they want to make of it."

