Lisa Haydon Says 'falling Down Isn’t Bad' As She Shares A Video Of Her Surfing

The Shaukeens actor Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram handle on Friday, August 21, 2020, to share a breathtaking video of her surfing in the ocean. The actor can be seen having fun as she is seen perfectly acing the skill of surfing until she falls at the end of the video. Fans and netizens went all out to comment all things nice on the post and also praised the actor for her skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared a video of her enjoying as she surfs in the ocean. According to the location added by the actor, she is currently in Hong Kong. In the video, Lisa can be seen holding support to balance but as she gets a hang of it, she goes on to throw away the support handle. She then tries on some stunts as she surfs and towards the end of the video, she ends up falling into the water due to the waves.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Falling down isn’t so bad ðŸ˜‰ðŸ’™ðŸŒŠ”. Take a look at the video below.

Fans react

Fans, netizens and friends of the actor could not stop themselves from commenting on the video. They went all out to praise the actor for her surfing skills. The post also received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “YOU’RE GOALS”. While the other one wrote, “Wow you are quite the surfer!!” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this video, Lisa often goes on to share several videos of her surfing at various locations. By the looks of the posts, the actor seems to love surfing. Along with sharing the posts, she also goes on to pen sweet notes about her day surfing and more. The actor recently shared another post about her from her trip to Hong Kong. In the post, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose sporting a blue swimsuit with a choker neck and long sleeves. She also opted for a messy hairdo and dewy makeup. The actor also wrote, “City but island ðŸŒŠ@glidesoul @alenasurf”. Fans also went on to comment on all things nice. Take a look at the post below.

