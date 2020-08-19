Kajal Aggarwal Got Engaged To Businessman Gautham In Presence Of Her Family? Read Here

There have been several speculation about actor Kajal Aggarwal's engagement with businessman Gautham. There were several media reports suggesting that Kajal Aggarwal got engaged in an intimate ceremony. However, Kajal Aggarwal’s spokesperson told Filmibeat that she is not engaged. The spokesperson also mentioned that she is busy with her career and movies presently.

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal on Laxmi Manchu’s chat show ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ Telugu, revealed that she is thinking about settling down in 2020. While talking about her preference in context to her life partner, she said, “Quite a lot of things. But most importantl,y he should be possessive, caring and spiritual.”

Kajal Aggrawal's Janmashtmi celebrations

In the recent past, Kajal Aggarwal gave a glimpse of her Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The actor shared the decorations and the servings that were prepared for Lord Krishna. Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of Lord Krishna, giving Janmashtami greetings to her fans.

In this picture, Lord Krishna’s idol can be seen placed in a swing with different food items kept all around. She also shared the ‘prashad specialities’ of her Krishna Janmashtami celebration. This includes pictures of different food items she prepared for Lord Krishna. Kajal Aggrawal shared pictures of savoury ladoos, coconut barfi, panjeeri and makhan. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram stories.

On the work front

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in movies like Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Acharya, Paris Paris and Mumbai Saga. Mosagallu stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles where actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty would be seen in supporting roles.

Her movie Paris Paris which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The Tamil movie stars Kajal in the role of the protagonist, the role played by Kangana Ranaut in its Hindi counterpart. Actor Elli Avrram has stepped into the shoes of Lisa Haydon for Paris Paris. The movie also features Vinaya Prasad & Bargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.

The movie was simultaneously shot in Kannada under the title Butterfly. As per media reports that have surfaced online, Paris Paris will soon release on Amazon Prime amid the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

The reports further suggest that the makers of Paris Paris took the decision due to the uncertainty revolving around the reopening of theatres due to the pandemic. The official announcement of the news is yet to be made by the creators of the film.

