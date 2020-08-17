Charli D'Amelio Gives $30K Birthday Gift To Sister Dixie, Leaves Her Shocked

Sisters Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio rose to fame after posting videos on the short video creation platform TikTok. However, their popularity has been increasing on all other social media platforms as well. On her, Instagram handles Charli D’Amelio has over 26 million followers, while her older sister Dixie D’Amelio has over 16 million followers.

Moreover, Charli also boasts a following of nearly 6.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. In her latest YouTube video, the 16-year-old TikTok star is seen going to extraordinary lengths to fetch an expensive and rare birthday gift for her 19-year-old sister. Read on to know more.

What did Charli D’Amelio get for her sister?

Instead of buying a typical gift from a local store, Charli tasked the popular Instagram star and her friend Benjamin Kickz with a globetrotting task. She wanted to get her sister a pair of Jordan 1 Dior’s in a size six, which is a very rare size. Benjamin Kickz explains in the video that this dual-branded release was limited to just 8,500 pairs at its time of arrival in July.

The price of Jordan 1 Dior’s in US size 10 is $10,000 at the moment. A US 14 costs close to $50,000, as very few pairs are available in the size. Dixie’s shoe size is US 6, which was very hard to find in the US. Kickz could not find the size in the US, hence he had to travel to Paris. When it was time to reveal the big gift, Charli shocked her sister by presenting a fake gift first. Dixie was later caught off guard when she walked back into their house, and the Dior x Air Jordan’s were waiting for her on the table.

Charli D'Amelio Instagram Updates

Charli and Dixie had recently collaborated with Orosa beauty, which is the nail colour brand. In collaboration with the brand, the TikTok Stars came up with their own line of nail colours known as Coastal Craze. Being a social media personality Charli is extremely active on her Instagram handle. Here are some of the best posts from Charli's Instagram handle.

Dixie D'Amelio Instagram Updates

Dixie D'Amelio who recently graduated high school also has a YouTube channel. On her YouTube Channel Dixie has over 4 million subscribers. Like her younger sister Dixie also has a large following on Instagram. Here are some of the best posts from her Instagram handle.

