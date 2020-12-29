Lisa Haydon Shares Cozy Family Pictures On Christmas, Writes 'we Happy, Not Perfect'

Lisa Haydon's Instagram is filled with pictures of her working out, vacation images, and adorable photos with her sons Zack and Leo and husband Dino Lalvani. The Housefull 3 actor recently took to Instagram to wish her fans and followers on the occasion of Christmas and shared very cute and cosy images with her husband and children. Read on to know about her latest Instagram post and more.

Lisa Haydon's photos

The Queen actor's Instagram feed is filled with fun pictures of her family, friends, photoshoots, and holidays. Lisa Haydon shared a cozy picture with her family as they celebrated Christmas. The family of four could be seen sitting beside a decorated Christmas tree while posing for pictures. Lisa, husband Dino, and their younger son Leo wore shirts with the same design and colour, while their elder son Zack chose to flaunt his spiderman outfit. Haydon also donned a Santa cap and kept her hair open to complete the look. Lisa's caption read, "Hope everyone had a verrryy Merry Christmas... missed my family this year but so grateful for friends like family (@simmigm @kathykwei @alisonelazar @karimelazar888 )that made our Christmas so fun and cozy. I have about 300 imperfect photos this Christmas ðŸ˜… tried so hard but this was the best we managed. Zack crying to have to keep still, Leo chewing on whatever wrappings he can find ... oh well, we happy, not perfect ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ðŸ’•â¤ï¸". You can see the post here.

Lisa enjoys a following of 1.3 million people on Instagram and her post received more than 35k likes in less than an hour of posting. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with Christmas wishes as well as compliments for the adorable family. While one follower wrote, "beautiful", another one commented about how he loved the family pictures. You can read a few comments here.

Lisa shared another picture of her sons before Christmas day. The two little boys, Zack and Leo can be seen trying to open presents kept under the decorated Christmas tree a week from the occasion. Lisa captioned the post, "Busted ! Trying to unwrap a week before ChristmasðŸŽ". Both her sons wore the same outfit for this picture and looked cute in red plaid pajamas. Actors Amy Jackson and Shibani Dandekar also posted heart emojis in the comments section. You can see the post here.

