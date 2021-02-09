With Lisa Haydon Pregnant For A 3rd Time, Here's A Flashback Of Her And Dino's Love Story

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon recently took social media by surprise after she announced expecting her third bundle of joy with husband Dino Lalvani. On Tuesday, i.e. February 8, 2021, Lisa shared a video of herself and revealed she will soon be welcoming a new member into their family. Here's everything about Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani's relationship timeline and find out other details such as Lisa Haydon's family, Dino Lalvani's net worth, Dino Lalvani's age, and much more.

Who is Dino Lalvani?

Dinesh Lalvani, popularly known as Dino Lalvani is the son of the British business tycoon, Gulu Lalvani. He is a businessman himself, who is also the chairman and CEO of Binatone and Hubble Connected LTD. According to marriedbiography.com, the 48-year-old's net worth is estimated to be over a whopping £435 million.

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani's relationship timeline

Actor Lisa Haydon reportedly met the Pakistan-born telecom tycoon Dino Lalvani back in 2015 and love steadily bloomed between the two. After seeing each other for a year, Dino went down on one knee to propose to his ladylove for marriage in Paris, after a week-long vacation, in September 2016. Later that year, the businessman tied the knot with the Queen actor Lisa Haydon in October 2016 and the man and wife have two sons together, i.e. Zack and Leo. There's a gap of more than a decade between the man and wife as Dino Lalvani's age is 48, whereas the age of Lisa Haydon is 34.

Lisa Haydon pregnant with her third child

Yesterday, Lisa Haydon's pregnancy news made headlines after the actor and television presenter announced being pregnant with her third child. Along with sharing a video of herself with son Zack on her Instagram handle to break the good news, Lisa revealed that it's a "Baby Girl". She captioned her Instagram post writing, "#3 Coming this June".

Check out Lisa Haydon's Instagram post below:

DISCLAIMER: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

