Sonam Kapoor’s 'Aisha' Turns 10 And This BTS Video Will Transport You Back To Old Days

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s uber-popular romantic comedy Aisha turned 10 recently. The actor shared several stills from the movie on her social media. In addition to this, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has now shared a fan-made making of the movie and it transports one back to the Aisha days.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Aisha making video

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Aisha turned 10 on August 6 and a fan of the actor took to social media to put together footage of the film to make a BTS video. The video featured Sonam Kapoor along with the rest of the cast during the shooting of the film. There was also a clip in the video which looked like it was shot during one of the poster shoots. While posing for the camera, all the actors fall back on each other onto the ground and have a hearty laugh.

Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor who was also the producer for Aisha spoke about how the director Rajshree Ojha and writer Devika Bhagat came to him with the script of Aisha. He also added how he was taken aback by the script of Aisha. Sonam Kapoor was also seen in one of the clips explaining how Aisha is a coming-of-age story. Explaining the title of the film, Rhea Kapoor explains how the name is a strong, feminine name while matching the titular character at the same time.

Abhay Deol who plays the role of Arjun also explains in one clip how his character is the “grounding force” in Aisha’s life. Lisa Haydon who made her debut with Aisha also explains her character, Aarti as a representation of the world’s working women and is mature. There is also a scene where one can spot Lisa Haydon showing off her singing skills. The video ends with Sonam Kapoor's classic wink which had become popular with Aisha.

Take a look at the video here:

Aisha was produced by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sister Rhea Kapoor and marked her debut in the film industry as a producer. The film starred Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey, and Amrita Puri along with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Additionally, Aisha was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 popular novel Emma and is set against the backdrop of the upper-class society in Delhi. Aisha was received very well by the critics and the audience as well.

