Lisa Ray's Social Distancing Lessons For Her One-year-old Twins

Lisa Ray from Four More Shots Please is currently observing self-isolation in Singapore. She is accompanied by her twin daughters and husband Jason Dehni. Lisa took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with her fans where her daughters can be seen in masks. The kids in the picture stand at a distance from each other with a surprised look on their face.

Lisa Ray's social distancing lessons for her twins

Lisa Ray’s daughters looked adorable in their similar-looking frocks. What caught the attention of followers was that the young kids were wearing adult size masks. In the caption, Lisa mentioned a famous quote by Marianne Williamson. Lisa thus hinted at the two different realities the world is facing amid the lockdown and coronavirus situation.

Lisa Ray, earlier in an interview with a news portal, shared about her experience of living in Singapore which has not yet gone under complete lockdown. Singapore is currently on the circuit breaker mode. Lisa in an interview mentioned that the world is facing a global crisis currently and one must come together to support one another. Lisa asked her fans to not view the situation as a sacrifice but rather as a necessity. She later asked her fans to stay at home and observe social distancing.

Lisa Ray was last seen in the second series of her famous Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime. Her twins have several adorable pictures with the star cast of the popular series, which were loved by fans. Lisa had even uploaded a few pictures of her babies playing with Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta.

