Lisa Ray & Other Bollywood Actors Posting #flashbackfriday Posts; Check It Out

The entire world is currently put on hold because of the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over two months and nobody is yet allowed to leave from their home. Even in such a situation, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans and continue to get a smile on their faces. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who have posted a flashback picture of themselves to celebrate #flashbackfriday. Read ahead to know more.

Bollywood actors posting #flashbackfriday posts

Lisa Ray

On June 5, 2020, Lisa Ray took to her official Instagram handle to post a flashback picture of herself. She is seen standing in front of a colourful background, with a shimmery golden colour deep V-neck halter cut crop top. She has left her straight hair, letting them fly naturally.

Lisa Ray captioned this picture, “Shooting for #LisaRay4SatyaPaul with Mirza aka #WanderingEye in Toronto took me back to the '90s in Bombay, when life was spontaneous mirth and enchantment.

#flashbackFriday”.

As soon as Lisa Ray posted this picture, it went viral and set the internet on fire. Her post received more than 2,000 likes in no-time, and fans spammed the comment section of her post.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat is very active on social media. She is often seen posting goofy pictures of herself in order to keep her fans entertained.

On June 5, 2020, Mallika Sherawat took to her social media to post a flashback picture of herself from her school days. Her caption read, “Pic from my school days just popped up #flashbackfriday #flashback #schoolgirl #photooftheday #cute #love #girl #cool #swag #me #instagood #igers #likeforlikes #followme #happy #carefree #carefreedays #memories”.

Fans went gaga over this throwback picture of Mallika Sherawat, and the picture received more than 6,000 likes in minutes.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has been posting about how he is spending his quarantine and has constantly been interacting with the audience through his social media. On June 5, 2020, Tusshar Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to post a flashback picture of himself in a recording studio, wearing headphones, while sipping on his coffee.

He captioned the picture, “When it’s Friday and your coffee needs a coffee 😂 #flashbackfriday #lockdownwoes”. Tusshar Kapoor’s post received more than 5,000 likes in no-time.

