Lisa Ray 'loves' Her No Party Quarantine Birthday As She Turns 48

Lisa Ray is known for her works in films acclaimed films like Water, Kasoor and The World Unseen. The Indian Canadian actor was born on April 4, 1972, and turns 48 today. She is celebrating her birthday in quarantine and revealed that she loves it. Read to know more.

Also Read | Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

Lisa Ray loves her quarantine birthday

Lisa Ray took to her social media handles on Instagram and Twitter to show her excitement on her birthday. She mentioned that it is a magical day in numerology. Lisa is spending her birthday maintain social distancing in this quarantine situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, she revealed that the introvert in her loves that there will be no parties due to the lockdown.

So I’m 48 today, it’s also a magical 4/4/4 day in numerology and I believe in the power of our planet to regenerate. Also: the introvert in me loves there are no parties or over enthusiastic plans. Why celebrate a single day? I’m grateful for every moment: a teaching in disguise pic.twitter.com/5OExpZuh4U — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Lisa Ray & Bani J Recall Their 'awkward' First Interaction For 'Four More Shots Please'

Lisa Ray was born in Toronto to a Bengali father and a Polish mother. She spent some time in Calcutta during her childhood. She began her modelling career in the early 1990s, appearing for leading India brands. She made her acting debut with the 1996 Tamil film Nethaji. Her first Bollywood project was in Kasoor, an offbeat romantic thriller released in 2001.

Also Read | Lisa Ray Shares Hilarious Pictures Of Her Twins Not Practising Social Distancing

Lisa Ray announced her engagement with Jason Dehni in early 2012. The two got married in late 2012, in California’s Napa Valley. Lisa and Jason have twin daughter Sufi and Soleil, born via surrogacy. She often posts pictures with them. Take a look.

Also Read | Dostoevsky, Rushdie Helped Me Fight Against Cancer: Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray has featured in several non-popular Hindi film. This includes Ishq Forever (2016), Veerappan (2016) and Dobaara (2017). She has appeared as a host in Top Chef Canada from 2012 to 2014. Lisa was recently seen in web series Four More Shots Please! as Samara Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.