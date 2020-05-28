Lisa Ray Fondly Remembers Late Designer Wendell Rodricks On 60th Birth Anniversary

Wendell Rodricks was one of the most celebrated fashion designers in the country. He passed away earlier this year at his home in Goa at the age of 59. Today marks the 60th birth anniversary of Wendell Rodricks. As the industry remembers the path-breaking designer, his good friend Lisa Ray shared a special heartfelt note.

Lisa Ray fondly remembers Wendell Rodricks

Lisa Ray took to social media earlier today to mark the 60th birth anniversary of late-fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks. She shared a picture of herself posing along with the designer. The duo is seen on a boat in the midst of what looks like a river. Wendell Rodricks looked blissful and happy as he posed along with Lisa Ray.

Additionally, Lisa Ray also penned a heartfelt note for the late fashion designer. She wrote, “Today is Wendell’s 60th birthday. He has left a wondrous legacy for anyone to imbibe. What’s not to celebrate? Love you mon ami” she wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Take a look at Lisa Ray’s post here:

Apart from being a well-known designer, Wendell Rodricks was also known for his fight against several social causes. He was known as an activist for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Wendell Rodricks also received several prestigious awards including Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Government of India.

Wendell Rodricks was also an author in addition to being a fashion designer and an activist. In 2012, he had released his autobiography titled The Green Room. He also released another book titled, Poskem: Goans in the Shadows that traced the story of a few children who are adopted by well-off Goan families. The designer has made several contributions to travel and food journals too.

As for Lisa Ray, the actor is currently quarantining along with her family at their newly-purchased house in Singapore. The actor has been sharing regular pictures and videos of her twin daughters and what they are up to during this time. Lisa Ray was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! as Samara Kapoor.

