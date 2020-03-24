Oprah Winfrey Starts New Series About Coronavirus Titled ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

Oprah Winfrey took to social media late last week to announce that she has teamed up with Apple TV+ to produce a new series on coronavirus. She added that the series will be solely based on the recent COVID-19 and the misconceptions surrounding the same. The new coronavirus series has been titled, Oprah Talks COVID-19, and is made available on all Apple TV+ platforms across 100 countries.

Oprah Winfrey launches new coronavirus series

Shortly after the announcement, Oprah Winfrey released the first episode of the new coronavirus series, Oprah Talks COVID-19 later the same day. The first episode featured virtual interviews via video calls with actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre. The second episode that was released on Sunday featured Pastor Wintley Phipps. Idris had been recently tested positive and his wife was tested positive the same morning of the interview.

Take a look at Oprah Winfrey’s announcement here:

Watch our Apple TV conversation for FREE here: https://t.co/IaZyx3G8lV — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain. Bc of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Idris Elba is currently quarantining with his wife Sabrina Dhowre in New Mexico. The actor was stationed there for the shooting of his upcoming film. Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, many films and shows’ shooting has been brought to a standstill.

During the interview, Oprah Winfrey also said that this pandemic has the power to bring the whole world together as one. She said that COVID-19 is proving to be a big test for humanity at large. She added that amid all the fears and disruption, there is a chance for us to rise.

Idris Elba also revealed that out of all the people, he chose to talk to Oprah Winfrey because he considers her as a friend. He also said that he considers Winfrey’s journalistic approach as one of the best. He added that he wanted to talk about COVID-19 to clear any misconceptions around it.

Idris Elba also added that he was inspired by Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s decision to go public. Hanks was one of the initial actors to have been tested positive for the virus. He said that he spoke to his wife about the same and decided to share the news with the people around the globe.

