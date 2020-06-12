KGF's Yash Speaks About The Release Of Chapter 2, Says “No Way Will KGF 2 Release On OTT”

KGF star Yash has spoken about the most anticipated KGF film coming out soon. Yash mentioned that KGF 2 will not release on any OTT platform in any way, according to a news portal. The actor spoke about the film and several aspects to an entertainment portal and thus revealed some information about KGF Chapter 2.

KGF's Yash speaks about the release of Chapter 2

According to a news portal, Yash has clearly mentioned and put aside all rumours regarding the OTT release of KGF Chapter 2. The actor firmly mentioned that KGF chapter 2 will not get an OTT platform release in any way possible. Yash added to this by saying that KGF 2 is made and designed to be a big-screen experience and hence they will refrain from an OTT release. Speaking further about this, Yash said that the makers of the film and the actors are aware of what fans expect from KGF Chapter 2.

He said that people will most likely expect a bigger and more lavish world as compared to the first KGF film. The makers of KGF 2 have specifically kept this request in mind and have tailored the film accordingly. Further, Yash said that he would never want to let his fans down who want an experience that is larger than life. Hence he and the makers of the film will stick to the cinema halls and will release KGF Chapter 2 on the big screen only.

Speaking a bit more about the film, Yash said that the production of the film has been completed and currently the makers are at the post-production stage, according to a news portal. He added that many people are expecting KGF Chapter 2 to be a huge film and thus are even more excited as compared to the first film. Yash concluded by saying that he hopes to live up to the expectations of people who have been anticipating the film for a long time. He also added that he does not want to let them down as well in terms of the film. The first look of KGF Chapter 2 and the character poster have created a massive buzz among the audience. Thus, fans of Yash and several actors are eagerly waiting for its release. Currently, KGF Chapter 2 is expected to release on October 23, 2020, according to a news portal.

