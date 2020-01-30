List Of Saif Ali Khan's Movies That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone Relentlessly

Saif Ali Khan has been dominating the film industry since his debut as a leading character in the 1993 drama, Parampara. He went on to do some films alongside Akshay Kumar like Yeh Dillagi and the action drama Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which were the highest-grossing films of the year. His most outstanding role is from Farhan Akhtar's coming of age drama, Dil Chahta Hai, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Comedian. Here are some of Saif Ali Khan’s comedy movies.

Saif Ali Khan's films

Go Goa Gone

In this movie, Saif can be seen playing the role of a Russian mafia who sets up an isolated rave party on an island in Goa. The film features Saif Ali Khan as Boris, Kunal Kemmu as Hardik, Vir Das as Luv, Anand Tiwari as Bunny, and Puja Gupta as Luna. All these characters get stuck in on the island, which is filled with and haunted by flesh-eating zombies. The film gained much popularity because of the perfectly timed jokes.

Salaam Namaste

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Nikhil alongside Preity Zinta who portrays the role of Ambar in their 2005 romantic drama. The film revolves around the couple but surely has some perfectly timed jokes delivered by Saif Ali Khan. Said is accompanied by Arshad Warsi who keeps the humour levels of the film up in the air with their silly but amazingly funny puns and jokes. The film is directed and produced by Siddharth Anand and Yash Raj Films respectively.

Happy Ending

Here, Saif plays the role of a writer, Yudi who wrote a best-selling book years ago but still but has not produced anything since his one-hit-wonder. The story takes a twist when Yudi’s world suddenly comes crashing down, which forces him to get a job as a screenplay writer for Bollywood action star Armaan, played by Govinda, who's trying to change his image. The film managed to collect a total of ₹ 22,31,25,000, which is a disaster in terms of box office collections, but it is still loved by its fans for its jokes.

