When Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor Talked About The Star's Cannes 2019 Looks

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood celebrities who entered the industry with a solid background. Coming from a celebrity family, her personal life has always been a curious subject for her fans and the actor too has been quite active on her social media sharing the happenings of her life. Sonam Kapoor shares a great bond with her sister Rhea Kapoor. From playing together to now designing her clothes, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are one of the ideal sister duos of B-Town. Let's have a look at what Rhea Kapoor once said about Sonam Kapoor's fashion statements at Cannes 2019.

In Cannes 2019, Sonam Kapoor gave major fashion inspiration as she walked down the red carpet wearing gorgeous ensembles designed by Rhea Kapoor. She also graced the red carpet right at the premiere of the Hollywood movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Rhea Kapoor talks about Sonam Kapoor's fashion at Cannes 2019

In an interview with a leading daily, Rhea Kapoor talked about Sonam Kapoor’s fashion statement at Cannes 2019. She said that the theme of the event was real India and royalty. Therefore, one of Sonam’s looks was inspired by the Raja of Patiala which was actually her red carpet look.

Further explaining the look, Rhea Kapoor said that it was the modern rendition to the classic style of tux and emeralds. She further added that one of her looks was inspired by a Hollywood actor that kind of took inspiration from a Maharani, and so it was a mix of Hollywood and Indian Royalty. Rhea added that she tried putting both elements in her red carpet looks.

Rhea Kapoor further mentioned that for the day look of Sonam Kapoor she chose the concept of classic romance and it was an idea about timeless love and romanticism as that was the place Sonam was in her life during the time of Cannes and that’s what inspired her. She concluded saying that in fashion, people need to go back to something which is pure and beautiful. Here's a look at all the looks of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2019.

Red dress

Black gown

The Indian royalty look

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor knows how to slay in shades of grey & these pics prove it; see here

Yellow gown

Also Read| Emerald green to neon green; Times when Sonam Kapoor rocked shades of green flawlessly

The classic tuxedo look

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja shed some light on the current Coronavirus situation

Also Read| When Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan donned similar polka-dotted outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.