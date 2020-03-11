Sonam Kapoor's Sad Songs That Will Strike Your Emotional Chord

Before her Bollywood debut, Sonam Kapoor assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black. Later in 2007, she made her acting debut starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. Even though the film was not a commercial success, the Aisha actor still managed to gain enough projects to prove her talent in the industry. Sonam Kapoor starred in several albums and Bollywood songs. Let's take a look at Sonam Kapoor's sad and heartbreaking songs.

Lehrein

Lehrein is a sad and slow song from Sonam Kapoor's popular film, Aisha. In the sorrowful melody of Lehrein, Sonam is seen all dejected and lost in love. The song has the voice of Anusha Mani, Amit Trivedi has been credited for the music of the film.

Sadka Kiya

Sadka Kiya is an official breakup song from Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan starrer I Hate Luv Storys. Suraj Jagan and Mahalaxmi Iyer have given their melodious voice to Vishal & Shekhar's music. The song is helmed by Punit Malhotra, while Anvita Dutt has penned the beautiful lyrics.

Aisa Kyun Maa

Aisa Kyun Maa features Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Ravjiani. The song is from Neerja. Aisa Kyun Maa is penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Veere

Veere is a sad song that celebrates friendship among Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania. The song is from the film Veere De Wedding. The song is written by lyricist Anvita Dutt and sung by Vishal Mishra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev & Sharvi Yadav.

Naino

Naino has 23 million views on YouTube. The heartbreaking song features Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan. The song has the voice of Sona Mohapatra and Armaan Malik from the movie Khoobsurat. Amaal Mallik has given his music to Kumaar's lyrics.

