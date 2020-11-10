Local 4 Diwali: Jackie Shroff Joins Bandwagon, Urges Fans To Support Weavers & Artisans

On Tuesday morning, November 10, Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and posted a lengthy note. He urged fans to go local for Diwali this year. He appealed to fans to support weavers, artisans, textile companies and textile establishments which include designers, homegrown Indian brands who specialise in not only carpets, home textiles and furnishings but also bring the joy of a simple earthen diya, rangoli and other Diwali embellishments to the local market.

More so, Jackie mentioned, "To encourage Diwali sales, through weavers, artisans, local and small businesses, please show your support on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use the hashtag #Local4Diwali. Take a picture of your favourite article- be it clothing or a handcraft product you gift or use at home for Diwali, tag the person you purchase it from go #Local4Diwali."

The Ganga Ki Kasam star requested fans to let the trend begin to help and support sales in these challenging times. He added people's support will 'help resurrect many an opportunity for those in need'. Shroff further went on to wish fans a very Happy Diwali 2020.

Jackie Shroff urges fans to go local this Diwali

As soon as Jackie Shroff's Instagram post was up, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. Many hailed the actor for his efforts and dropped hearts. A user wrote, "Local trade has to be promoted and encouraged. Way to go". Another fan penned, "True.. Go local always. Diwali can be a good start". Many called his initiative "fantastic".

(Credit: Jackie Shroff's Instagram)

On the work front, Jackie was seen in the movies like Bharat, Saaho, and Romeo Akbar Walter. He was also seen in the movie, Prasthanam, alongside Ali Fazal, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday and others. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and others. The film is touted to be the remake of a South Korean film titled, Veteran. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the cast of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai recently completed the shooting of the movie.

