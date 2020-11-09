Sonakshi Sinha Looks Nerdy Yet Chic In Her Latest Photo; Check It Out

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most popular actors in the industry. She also shares gorgeous pictures of her on Instagram. Recently, she shared a photo of her in a black and white jacket and called the photo to be a ‘vibe’. Take a look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s nerdy yet chic look

The actor took to Instagram to share a nerdy yet chic look of hers. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white jacket with black prints over a blacktop. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery. She also wore black thick-rimmed glasses. She straightened her hair left them open.

Sonakshi had put on light makeup and highlighted her lips with brown lipstick. Sonakshi looked absolutely gorgeous and adorable even, in the photo. In the caption, she said that this look was a vibe.

The photo garnered 55.2K likes within an hour of uploading. Eka Lakhani, who is a costume designer, has commented ‘Loveeee’ on the photo. She also used a black heart on Sonakshi’s photo.

Her Instagram account gives a sneak peek into her life. She keeps her 18.6 million followers updated on her personal and professional life. Her family members often make it to her Instagram feed.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram also sees her actively voicing her opinions on cyber-bullying. She strongly condemns cyber-bullying. She has also shared a video compilation of her victims who have faced cyber-bullying to spread awareness about the same. Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram also features pictures of her doodles.

The actor has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. She notable works include Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Akira, Mission Mangal and R...Rajkumar. She is next going to star in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. The movie is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. She also has won many awards and accolades for her stellar performances in films.

She also starred in a music video in 2014. The song was titled Desi Kalakar and was sung by Honey Singh. The song garnered 25 million views on YouTube and had become a huge hit.

Image courtesy- @aslisona Instagram

