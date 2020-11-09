Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her 1950's Look From Photoshoot, Fans Left Mesmerised

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular upcoming actors of the industry. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her photos from a photoshoot in which she is dressed like a 1950s woman. Not surprisingly, she managed to create a stir with the same.

Janhvi Kapoor’s 1950’s look from a recent photoshoot

The actor shared her looks from her recent photoshoot in which she is dressed in a style reminiscent of the 1950s. In the string of photos shared, Janhvi is seen donning two different looks. In the first one, she is wearing brown and peach coloured saree.

She has accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and earrings. A huge ring sits in her finger as well. She has put on light make while highlighting her lips in the red shade. A few loose strands of hair fell around her face. Janhvi looked absolutely beautiful in this 1950s look.

For the second look, Janhvi Kapoor wore a light blue saree with a white polka-dotted blouse. She just wore sing pearl earrings to accessorise her look. She had highlighted her eyes with a winged eyeliner which was a classic fashion in the 50s. She looks absolutely stunning in this look. She also shared a black and white close-up photo of her.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos garnered 165k likes within an hour of uploading and that number is still rising. Her fans are showering their love on the photo by commenting on it. Many have called her beautiful and have used red heart emojis to express their admiration for the photos. See their reactions here:

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her impeccable fashion sense as well. She has carried herself exceptionally well in everything she wears. Her style spectrum ranges from traditional to western to Indo-western as well. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram also features photos from her various looks from her photoshoots as well.

The actor's Instagram gives her 9.1 million fans a sneak peek into her life. She keeps her fans and followers updated about her personal and professional life. Her photos frequently feature her sister Khushi Kapoor as well. The two are always seen having fun in the pictures uploaded by Janhvi.

She made her debut with the movie Dhadak starring opposite Ishaan Khatter. She also went on to star in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next be seen in the film Roohi Afzana starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Alexx O'Nell.

Image courtesy- @janhvikapoor Instagram

